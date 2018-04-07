US consumer debt rose a slight 3.3 percent in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumers increased their debt by just 3.3 percent in February, the weakest monthly change in nearly seven years despite an otherwise healthy economy.

The Federal Reserve says consumer borrowing rose $10.6 billion in March to $3.9 trillion. The gains have slowed sharply from a 10.3 percent jump in debt levels in November.

A category of debt that includes credit cards ticked up less than 0.2 percent to $1 trillion. It was the smallest increase since November 2013, when revolving credit levels fell nearly $1.7 billion.

Borrowing in a separate category that includes auto and student loans increased $10.5 billion to $2.8 trillion, the smallest gain in five months.

Consumer borrowing is a key metric for evidence of strength in consumer spending.