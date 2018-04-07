House's No. 2 Dem searches for a last shot at the top spot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is not welcome in Trump country, which was probably one reason another top Democrat — her long-time rival Steny Hoyer — was zipping through Republican-friendly corners of western Wisconsin this week.

Hoyer, the Maryland centrist and perpetual leader-in-waiting in the House of Representatives, was on a mission to woo blue-collar voters and help his party win back control of the House.

He was also looking for what could be his last shot. He tells The Associated Press: "Would I like to be speaker? Of course. Would I be disappointed if it doesn't happen? No."

Hoyer has been eyeing the top spot for more than a decade.