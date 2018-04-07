The Latest: Brazilians protest as Lula's arrest looms

Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with signs that read in Portuguese "No to prison for Lula," gather outside the Meta
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and his lawyer Cristiano Zanin leave the Lula Institute building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thur
A man lays injured on the street after he was hit by a passing vehicle, apparently by accident, after he fought with supporters of Brazil's former Pre
A security guard closes the garage door of the Lula Institute after Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left the building in Sao Paulo
Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff speaks to supporters of her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who gathered outside the Metal Workers unio
Federal police officers stand guard in front of the Federal Police Department building where the arrival of the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio
SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on the looming arrest of Brazil's ex-President "Lula" (all times local):
2:36 p.m.
Demonstrators for and against the arrest of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are taking to the streets across Brazil.
Da Silva has a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to turn himself into authorities after a federal judge issued an arrest order to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction.
The Globo television network's G1 internet portal said demonstrators took to the streets in more than a dozen Brazilian states Friday to show their support for the former leader.
G1 said detractors traded insults with supporters of "Lula" in the political capital of Brasilia. Police also seized knifes and sticks.
Da Silva left office with high approval ratings and remains popular among many Brazilians. He had hunkered down at a metallurgical union hours before he was supposed to show up at a jail in the city of Curitiba.