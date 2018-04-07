Fraudster who claimed to be Grenfell victim gets 4½ years

LONDON (AP) — A judge in London has sentenced a fraudster to 4½ years in prison for posing as a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire in order to collect money and donations.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, had falsely claimed that her husband and sister-in-law had died in the west London blaze that killed 71 people in 2017. She lived miles away and was not married.

Msokeri claimed around 19,000 pounds ($26,700) in cash donations and goods including electronics, handbags and hotel costs. Authorities say she could have taken more than 200,000 pounds ($282,000) had she not been caught.

Judge Michael Grieve chastised Msokeri, saying that her "greed" in taking advantage of the tragedy "was insatiable."

Her story began to crumble when she was unable to give the number of her alleged Grenfell apartment.