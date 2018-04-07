Guardiola says he was offered Pogba, Mkhitaryan in January

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he was offered Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the January transfer window by the player's agent, Mino Raiola.

Guardiola's revelation adds extra spice to Saturday's derby between City and United at Etihad Stadium. City can clinch the Premier League title with a win.

Guardiola was responding to a question about Raiola, who said in an interview last month that the City coach is "absolute zero ... a coward, a dog."

Guardiola said Friday "he offered me (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Why? ... he cannot bring the players a guy like me, like a dog."

Mkhitaryan played for United, like Pogba, at the time. He has since joined Arsenal.