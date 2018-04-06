  1. Home
Where Americans found jobs: Manufacturing and health care

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/06 23:34

WASHINGTON (AP) — Manufacturers added jobs for an eighth straight month in March, driven mainly by companies that produce durable goods like cars, computers and metal products. Hiring in the sector rose by 22,000 in March and has risen 232,000 over the past year.

Health care extended its strong run of gains, adding more than 22,000 jobs in March. The gain was driven by hiring by hospitals, dental clinics and physicians' offices. Professional and business services, which include accounting, advertising and administrative support, added 33,000.

Losing ground in March were the construction and retail sectors. Late spring snowstorms hit the Northeast, closing construction sites and keeping shoppers from stores. Construction companies shed 15,000 jobs, the sharpest monthly drop in three years. Retailers cut 4,400 jobs.

Overall, employers added 103,000 jobs in March. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

Industry (change from previous month) March 2018 February 2018 Past 12 months
Construction -15,000 65,000 228,000
Manufacturing 22,000 32,000 232,000
Retail -4,400 47,300 56,500
Transportation, warehousing 9,800 18,000 149,700
Information (Telecom, publishing) 2,000 -2,000 -49,000
Financial services 2,000 30,000 136,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 33,000 55,000 502,000
Education and health 25,000 28,000 443,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 5,000 23,000 312,000
Government 1,000 6,000 12,000
Source: Labor Department