Max Holloway fails to make weight, scrapping main UFC bout

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Holloway has failed to make weight, canceling the main event of UFC 223 and adding further upheaval to the promotion following criminal charges against star Conor McGregor.

Holloway agreed to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday on just six days' notice after original challenger Tony Ferguson injured a knee. But Holloway was unable to reach the weight limit for the bout Friday and was ruled out by the UFC medical team.

There was no immediate word if a replacement fighter would face Nurmagomedv.

Holloway apologized on Twitter to Nurmagomedov, saying he wants "to keep going but they are stopping me. Sorry to your team and the fans."

Holloway was already the 145-pound champion and was trying to become a two-division champ by beating the undefeated Nurmagomedov in the 155-poud title fight at Barclays Center. Holloway and Nurmagomedov were fighting for the lightweight title left vacant by McGregor's nearly 18-month absence.