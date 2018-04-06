Ethiopia closes notorious prison as internet service returns

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A report says Ethiopia has closed a prison notorious for decades for holding opposition figures, journalists and activists.

The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate announced Maekelawi's closure months after the former prime minister said it would be turned into a museum. Prisoners will be transferred elsewhere.

Ethiopia installed a new prime minister this week as Africa's second most populous nation tries to recover from months of the most serious anti-government protests in a quarter-century.

Also on Friday, residents across the restive Oromia region told The Associated Press that internet service had returned after several weeks. Observers say the government shut down service to control the spread of protest images on social media.

New leader Abiy Ahmed is from the Oromo ethnic group and has vowed to solve "lots of problems."