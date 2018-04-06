WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — Rory McIlroy wanted to get off to a solid start at the Masters. Saving par on the final three holes in the opening round helped him keep it in sight. McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 and broke 70 in the first round at Augusta National for the first time since 2011. McIlroy heads into the second round three shots behind Jordan Spieth. By Mark Long. SENT: 920 words, photos. Play has begun.

— With:

— GLF--MASTERS-THE LATEST. Real-time updates.

— GLF--MASTERS-LI — Li Haotong makes good impression. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— GLF--MASTERS-FINAU — Finau deals with shame, pain, fame during Masters debut. By Mark Long. SENT: 730 words, photos.

— GLF--TIM DAHLBERG-SERGIO'S IMPLOSION — Column: A 13 on 15? Just another day at Masters for Garcia. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a news conference on the eve of his team's potentially title-clinching match against Manchester United in the English Premier League. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

TEN--ITALY-FRANCE

GENOA, Italy — Lucas Pouille wastes a two-set advantage before eventually beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1 to give France a 1-0 lead over Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated with Fognini-Chardy.

TEN--SPAIN-GERMANY

VALENCIA, Spain — Alexander Zverev cruises past David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to give Germany a 1-0 lead against host Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated with Nadal-Kohlschreiber.

CAR--F1-BAHRAIN GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Daniel Ricciardo gives Red Bull a boost by posting the fastest time in the first practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton is fifth. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 170 words, photos. Will be updated with second session.

CAR--F1-FUTURE

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One owner Liberty Media plans to introduce a cost cap and help make engines cheaper and louder in their future blueprint for the series. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Runaway French league leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to in-form Saint-Etienne. PSG could wrap up a fifth title in six years this weekend if it wins and defending champion Monaco fails to secure a point against Nantes on Saturday. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2130 GMT.

SOCSPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Second-to-last-place Deportivo La Coruna tries to end an eight-match winless streak under coach Clarence Seedorf when it hosts last-place Malaga in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2130 GMT.

COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES ROUNDUP

GOLD COAST, Australia — Less than 12 hours after breaking the world mark in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, three of the four Australian female swimmers were back in morning heats for the 50-meter freestyle. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 640 words, photos.

With:

— COM--SWM-SWIMMING — Le Clos wins 50 fly, falters in 200 freestyle on Gold Coast. By John Pye. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-FOLAU — Farewell Folau? Silver Ferns star to retire. SENT: 390 words, photos.

— COM--COMMONWEALTH GAMES-ASSAULT — Mauritius official charged with sexual assault. SENT: 90 words.

SOUTH KOREA-POLLUTION HITS BASEBALL

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's rapidly worsening air pollution forced the national baseball league to postpone three games. By Kim Tony-hyung. SENT: 230 words.

Other stories:

— OLY--BJOERGEN RETIRES — Winter Olympic cross-country ski great says she is retiring. SENT: 120 words.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Hurricanes edge Sharks 38-37. SENT: 400 words.

— SOC--FIFA-CHUNG-RESIGNS — FIFA vice president David Chung quits for 'personal reasons'. SENT: 60 words.

— CRI--IPL PREVIEW — Chennai and Rajasthan back in IPL after corruption scandals. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— TAE--TUNISIA-ISRAEL — Israel athletes banned from taekwondo event in Tunisia. SENT: 230 words.

— CAR--TOUR OF CORSICA —Nine-time rally world champ Loeb competing. UPCOMING. 250 words by 1800 GMT.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron James scores 33 points, keys Cavs' big rally. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Predators beat Capitals 4-3 to wrap up Presidents' Trophy. SENT: 1550 words, photo.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Ray, D-backs spoil Cardinals' home opener with 2-hitter. SENT: 1,680 words, photos.

