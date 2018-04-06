Vietnam nabs ex-police official for alleged abuse of power

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A former top police official in Vietnam has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a multimillion-dollar international gambling ring, part of the ruling Communist Party crackdown on corruption.

The Ministry of Public Security said on its website the arrest warrant was issued Friday for Phan Van Vinh for abuse of power while doing official duty as part of an investigation into gambling and money laundering.

The 62-year-old Vinh, 62 was the head of the General Department of Police Force before retiring last year. The president stripped of Vinh's "people's police" title earlier Friday.

The ministry said earlier 31 people have been arrested in the case so far and police have seized cash and other assets worth $54 million.