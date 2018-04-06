Metal object in fatal NY police shooting was a welding torch

This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a metal object at the scene where police officers fatally shot a man who was reported to b
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Police Department officials say the metal object that was mistaken for a gun in a fatal shooting by officers turned out to be the head of a welding torch.
Saheed Vassell's father has told reporters that his son had previously worked as a welder.
Hundreds of New Yorkers have rallied in protest of the Wednesday night police shooting.
Officers were responding to 911 callers reporting a man pointing a gun at people.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) called the shooting a "tragedy" and said Vassell had "a profound mental health problem."