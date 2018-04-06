BC-COM--Medal Standings

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|After Medal Events Friday
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Australia
|14
|9
|13
|36
|England
|9
|6
|3
|18
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|Scotland
|2
|4
|4
|10
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mautitius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1