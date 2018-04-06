  1. Home
BC-COM--Medal Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/06 20:25
BC-COM--Medal Standings,0104 Commonwealth Games Medal Standings

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Gold Coast, Australia
After Medal Events Friday
G S B Total
Australia 14 9 13 36
England 9 6 3 18
Canada 2 4 5 11
Scotland 2 4 4 10
India 2 1 1 4
South Africa 2 0 1 3
Malaysia 2 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 3 3 7
Wales 1 2 0 3
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Papua New Guinea 0 2 0 2
Sri Lanka 0 1 2 3
Jamaica 0 1 0 1
Mautitius 0 1 0 1
Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1
Pakistan 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1