Freeways jammed as travelers return from Tomb Sweeping Holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Freeway Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications , there are still a lot of vehicles traveling up-north on the freeways as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Some of the jam-packed freeways include National Freeway no.5 Yilan-Toucheng, National Freeway no.1 Hsinchu-Hukou, National Freeway no.3 Guanxi-Daxi.

MOTC states vehicles driving up north from Western Taiwan are congesting numerous freeways. National Freeway no.1 Xiluo-Puyan, Daya-Houli, Miaoli-Toufen, Hsinchu-Hukou, National Freeway no.3 Guanxi-Daxi, Zhushan-Wufeng are jammed massively.

The number of vehicles on National Freeway no.5 has been increasing since noon, and the traveling speed from Yilan to Toucheng has been reduced to no more than 40 kph. It has been forecast that there will be another crowd increase from 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Travelers are advised to avoid traveling during the peak hours, or to take an alternative route to ease traffic.

As the Tomb Sweeping holiday still lasts two days, Saturday and Sunday are also expected to see masses of traffic on major highways, especially with travelers returning home during the final hours of the holiday Sunday evening, reports said.