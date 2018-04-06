Kaohsiung teacher to be investigated for sexual harassment

Taipei (CNA) - A homeroom teacher at an elementary school in Kaohsiung has been accused of sexual harassment after making what she claimed was a joke and is scheduled to undergo investigation by a gender equity review committee, the school said in a statement released Friday.

On March 28, the female teacher, who has been a teacher for more than 20 years, asked her sixth-grade class what movie they wanted to watch.

Upon hearing one of the students jokingly suggesting porn, she retorted in what she is claiming to be a joke by saying that one of her female students could just act it out for them.

The teacher chose the student because her name has the Chinese character for "love" in it, which has been a source of teasing from her peers in the past, who have nicknamed her "make love."

The sixth-grader felt extremely uncomfortable about the situation and texted her father about what had happened.

When her parents went to the school to address the issue, the teacher admitted to her inappropriate remark but asserted that it was just a joke gone wrong, a foot-in-mouth moment due to her directness.

The school has since verbally admonished the teacher but has not punished her in any other way, which is why the student's parents decided to publicize the incident.

Once the incident went public, a gender equity review committee was assembled and determined that as it is a matter related to gender equality, the committee will carry out a thorough investigation.

An investigation into the alleged sexual harassment will also start next Monday to determine whether the teacher is fit to continue teaching at the school, according to the statement.

Since the news broke, it was reported that the teacher, who has been the student's homeroom teacher since the third grade, has made similar jokes previously about her.

She once reportedly said that the student's parents gave her the word "love" in her name because they were making love and then had her as a result, according to local media.

The teacher has taken a leave of absence but will cooperate with the investigation, the school noted.

From a screen shot of the student's text conversation with her father, she seems to have requested to change to another class before citing her inability to cope with her teacher as the reason. (By Chen Chi-fong and Kuan-lin Liu)