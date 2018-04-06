Four Tainan bike routes named for crowd-averse tourists

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) The Tainan City Tourism Bureau has recommended four cycle routes for visitors to the southern city who want to avoid large crowds during the five-day Tomb Sweeping holiday.

The routes are all located in Tainan's River North area, and all have Tainan public bike rental T-Bike stations for the convenience of visitors.

They start, respectively, from a park next to the Sinying train station, the Yanshuei bike station on Nanmen Road, the travel service center in Wumile, Jingliao, and the Linchupi bike station in Baihe.

According to Sue Wang, head of the tourism bureau, the routes allow cyclists to see the rural agricultural life of Tainan, taking them around some of Tainan's hotspots, while also giving them the opportunity to snack on some of the delicious local dishes. (By Yang Sz-ruei and Kuan-lin Liu)