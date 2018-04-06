The Latest: Guinea pigs, cat also victims of spy poisoning

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in Britain (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The British government says two guinea pigs and a cat were victims of the Salisbury poisoning.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says the two rodents were found dead at the home of Sergei Skripal after it was sealed off for investigations.

It said Friday that a cat was also found "in a distressed state and a decision was taken by a veterinary surgeon to euthanize the animal to alleviate its suffering."

The former Russian spy and his daughter Yulia have been hospitalized since they were found unconscious on a park bench March 4. British authorities say they were exposed to a military-grade nerve agent, and have blamed Russia.

Russia vehemently denies responsibility.

On Thursday, Russia's U.N. ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Britain had not yet mentioned the fate of the pets, which he said was an important piece of evidence.

___

5 a.m.

The international furor over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter intensified, with Russia warning Britain that it was "playing with fire."

At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed that Russia was the victim of a hasty, sloppy and ill-intentioned defamation campaign by London and its allies.

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. In response, more than two dozen Western allies including Britain, the U.S. and NATO have ordered out over 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity. Moscow has fiercely denied its involvement in the nerve agent attack and expelled an equal number of envoys. The diplomatic turmoil has hit lows unseen even at the height of the Cold War.

Moscow assumes "with a high degree of probability" that the intelligence services of other countries are likely responsible for the incident, Nebenzia said at the U.N.