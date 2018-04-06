Taiwan delegation in U.S. to recruit research talent

New York (CNA) - A delegation of Taiwanese officials and university presidents is currently in the U.S. to recruit overseas Taiwanese and foreign talent for local research positions.

Kicking off their visit to the U.S. east coast Thursday following stops in California, Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee, Deputy Education Minister Yao Leeh-ter and officials from nine universities explained to students in New York about grants available for research in Taiwan.

According to Chen, there are over 300 positions that the nine universities are looking to fill, which can be coupled with research programs from the Ministry of Science and Technology for five to 10 years with annual funding of between NT$5 million (US$170,777) and NT$10 million.

The Ministry of Education is also offering annual salaries of between NT$1.5 million and NT$5 million in order to make working in Taiwan even more lucrative.

Commenting on 31 recent incentives by China to attract Taiwanese businesses and professionals, Chen underscored the advantages of working in Taiwan -- namely the country's freedom, democracy and rule of law.

The minister said that there are things one cannot say in classrooms in China or that one cannot research, problems that he said do not exist in Taiwan.

"Taiwan is just like the U.S. You can do anything," he continued.

Yao echoed Chen's sentiments, saying that the most important factor in the spreading of knowledge is a free environment.

According to Hsu Li-wen, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, there are nearly 4,000 Taiwanese students studying in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, making the area abundant with professional talent.

Hsu expressed confidence that the delegation can demonstrate Taiwan's determination to recruit talent from abroad and attract many of these young scholars back to Taiwan.

The delegation's next port of call will be Boston, Massachusetts. (By Yi Chun-chieh and Kuan-lin Liu)