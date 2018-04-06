Lawyers for Catalan ex-leader arrive at German prison

NEUMUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Lawyers for Carles Puigdemont have arrived at the German prison where the former Catalan leader has been held for the past two weeks.

Puigdemont is expected to be released on bail Friday pending extradition proceedings, once he posts a 75,000-euro ($92,000) payment.

The 55-year-old was detained March 25 after crossing the border from Denmark. Spain had issued a European arrest warrant seeking his arrest and extradition.

Madrid accuses Puigdemont of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organizing an unauthorized referendum last year on Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The state court in Schleswig ruled Thursday that Puigdemont can't be extradited for rebellion because the equivalent German law presumes the use or threat of force sufficient to bend the will of authorities. He can still be extradited on misuse of funds charges.