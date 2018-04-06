Clean up Taipei with ‘Pokémon Go’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Developer Niantic announced that 'Pokémon Go' will be celebrating Earth Day on April 22 by encouraging players to help clean up the environment while playing on-the-go.

Niantic has partnered with local organizations all over the world, helping players gain a purpose while playing the game. There will be 37 different events in 12 various countries being held later this month, in collaboration with Earth Day. In Taipei, Niantic is working alongside a non-profit organization, RE-THINK.

According to the 'Pokémon Go' website, the exact location is New Taipei City, Sanzhi District, Tudigongkeng. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Prior registration is required, but there are no more slots left on the website.

Here are the rewards for event-goers:

∙ 1,500 players cleaning up trash: ○ Unlock 2x Stardust when catching Ground-, Water-, and Grass-type Pokémon ∙ 3,000 players cleaning up trash: ○Unlock 3x Stardust when catching Ground-, Water-, and Grass-type Pokémon

Additionally, Niantic and The Pokémon Company will also be making a financial contribution to Mission Blue.