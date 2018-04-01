Hakka animated film wins Taiwan Award at film festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan International Children's Film Festival announced "Slant the Sapling" as the winner of the coveted Taiwan Award Wednesday evening.

"Slant the Sapling," directed by Kuo Jun-ming (郭浚明), is the story of a young sapling, Slant, who pines to grow up to be a tall and straight tree like the other trees around her. Slant's trunk however remains slanted. Slant learns to appreciate the many different shapes and sizes of all trees and forest creatures.

Kuo created the film to encourage children and their families to value individuality, according to CNA.

In 2017 the film was a division finalist in the pre-school audiovisual category of the Japan Prize.

The film competed against four other Taiwan creations for the Taiwan Award: "Wild Tides," "Barkley," "Sen Sen," "Go Go Giwas."

Check out the animation below (Chinese subtitles only):