AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Advertisements discourage the dissemination of fake news in Malaysia, where Parliament passed a law punishing offenders with six years in jail. The legislation was seen by activists as intended to quiet discussion of a multibillion-dollar scandal that has tainted Prime Minister Najib Razak before elections expected to be held next month.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Aborigines perform a smoking ceremony during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
South and North Koreans performed at a joint concert in Pyongyang attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
David Warner, identified as the instigator of a ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Cricket Australia, has accepted a 12-month ban, joining Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft in deciding not to appeal their suspensions.
