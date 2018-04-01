Taiwan ex-President Lee Teng-hui has great-granddaughter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The granddaughter of former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) gave birth Friday morning to a girl, and mother and daughter were doing just fine, reports said.

Lee Kun-yi (李坤儀) married James Chao (趙贊凱), the president of the Hong Kong branch of the Catwalk Model Agency, in Taipei in December 2015.

Her father, Lee Hsien-wen (李憲文), was the eldest son of the former president but died in 1982 of sinus cancer.

The baby was 55.5 centimeters tall and weighed 3,232 grams, the Chinese-language Apple Daily noted, adding that Lee Kun-yi wrote on her Facebook page that the whole birth process had only lasted two hours.

The 95-year-old ex-president was looking forward to holding the baby in his arms, reports said.