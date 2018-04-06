  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/06 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 1 .857
New York 4 3 .571 2
Toronto 4 3 .571 2
Baltimore 2 5 .286 4
Tampa Bay 1 6 .143 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 2 .667
Chicago 3 3 .500 1
Cleveland 2 4 .333 2
Detroit 2 4 .333 2
Kansas City 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Seattle 3 3 .500
Oakland 3 5 .375
Texas 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2, 13 innings

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 0-0) at Texas (Moore 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Tillman 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 0-0) at Boston (Porcello 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 1-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 0-1) at Houston (Cole 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 0-1), 9:07 p.m.