U.S. court hearing on Taiwanese terrorism suspect delayed to April 25

Washington, April 5 (CNA) A court hearing on an alleged terrorism threat by a Taiwanese student to shoot up the school where he was studying in the United States has been postponed to April 25 from the originally set April 11, according to the website of the Delaware County District Court in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, attorney Robert Keller, one of the lawyers hired by Sun Peng and Di Ying to defend their son, An Tso Sun, the suspect who made the alleged threat to open fire at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School, said he visited Sun for about an hour that day. His parents were not present at that visit.

Sun has been held in custody at the Delaware County Jail since his March 26 arrest.

Keller is scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday to explain the developments in Sun's case, but his parents are not expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the Taipei-based Apple Daily newspaper reported that Sun's lawyers might be planning a plea bargaining strategy for him in exchange for a reduced sentence.

James Hou, a Taiwanese lawyer who practices in Taipei, was cited as saying that this could be the best angle for Sun at present, as the evidence collected so far, including the ammunition and weaponry found in his bedroom, is not in his favor.

Prior to Sun's detention, U.S. police, acting on a tip off provided by one of his classmates, found many suspicious items in his bedroom, including a ballistic vest, a crossbow with scope and flashlight, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military ski mask, an ammunition clip loader, a strangulation device known as a garrote,and other equipment.

They later discovered that he had also built a 9mm handgun with parts bought online and had over 1,600 rounds of ammunition for various firearms.

The police discovered in addition that Sun had searched online for information on how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Sun has been accused of making terrorist threats by U.S. police.

He has told police that he was joking about the threat. (By Chiang Chin-yeh and Flor Wang)