Ex- S.Korean President Park to only know her verdict tonight?

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to the Associated Press, former South Korean president Park Geun-hye is officially sentenced to 24 years imprisonment and 18 billion Korean Won. But she will only know the verdict from the news broadcast at night.

Park was convicted of 16 counts of corruption, including bribery, coercion, and abuse of power. She did not appear in court for the hearing and was broadcasted nationwide in South Korea today. She refused to attend any court hearings since October. Although there is a live broadcast on today's trial, she would not be able to know the verdict until tonight as live broadcasts are prohibited in prison. Park protested about the live broadcast a day ago, but the authorities allowed today's verdict to be broadcast live for extraordinary public interests.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae expressed deep regret after a court found the ousted former leader, Park Geun-hye, guilty of corruption on Friday, and vowed not to forget what led to her demise so as not to make the same mistake.