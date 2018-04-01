Taiwanese woman detained at Hong Kong Disneyland for pepper spray

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese woman was detained at the entrance of Hong Kong Disneyland Friday morning because she was found in possession of pepper spray, reports said.

The woman, who was not identified in media reports, showed up at the amusement park on Lantau Island around 10 a.m. Friday, the Chinese-language Liberty Times reported.

During the regular security check at the entrance, staff found a pepper spray in her possession and called police.

She was detained on suspicion of carrying an illegal weapon and taken for questioning by the Lantau Police Department, the Liberty Times reported.