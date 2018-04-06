  1. Home
  2. Environment

Wet and cold weather to stay in Taiwan till Sunday night

Chilly and rainy days to stay for three days 

By Jane Lau,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/06 15:17

Rain and cold weather to be expected in Taiwan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), following slight drizzles from the daytime, cold and rainy weather can be expected tonight in the country.

Significantly reduced temperatures will prevail around the country starting Friday. Temperature will fall as low as 14 degrees Celsius in northeastern Taiwan, and 16 degrees Celsius in central Taiwan.

Unstable weather conditions may also affect central and southern Taiwan by tonight. Northeastern Taiwan will experience thunderstorms along with the temperature drop.

Citizens are advised to keep warm during this period of cold spell. (CNA image)

Expected fog will also hinder visibility on the offshore islands, in low-lying regions and at sea. There is also a chance of fog in western Taiwan, which may affect the travel plans of people returning to the main island after the long holiday.

Warmer temperatures will return starting Sunday, with an increase of four to five degrees Celsius in the country. High temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius will return to Southern Taiwan on Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau forecasts.
weather
weather forecast
cold
rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Temperature in Taiwan could drop down to 12 degrees by weekend
2018/04/02 09:46
Temperatures to drop during holiday across Taiwan
2018/04/01 12:20
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off northeast Taiwan
2018/03/28 19:27
Tropical depression near Guam could turn into typhoon: Taiwan forecasters
2018/03/24 13:29
Mercury in Taiwan could dip down to 10 degrees tomorrow
2018/03/21 10:17