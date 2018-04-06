Wet and cold weather to stay in Taiwan till Sunday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), following slight drizzles from the daytime, cold and rainy weather can be expected tonight in the country.

Significantly reduced temperatures will prevail around the country starting Friday. Temperature will fall as low as 14 degrees Celsius in northeastern Taiwan, and 16 degrees Celsius in central Taiwan.

Unstable weather conditions may also affect central and southern Taiwan by tonight. Northeastern Taiwan will experience thunderstorms along with the temperature drop.

Citizens are advised to keep warm during this period of cold spell. (CNA image)

Expected fog will also hinder visibility on the offshore islands, in low-lying regions and at sea. There is also a chance of fog in western Taiwan, which may affect the travel plans of people returning to the main island after the long holiday.

Warmer temperatures will return starting Sunday, with an increase of four to five degrees Celsius in the country. High temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius will return to Southern Taiwan on Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau forecasts.