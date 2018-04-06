East Asia Film Festival Ireland 2018 features Cinematographer Lee Ping-Bing

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- The East Asia Film Festival Ireland 2018 welcomes Taiwanese film cinematographer Li Ping-bing(李屏賓).

He won many awards, including the Best Cinematography Award at the Golden Horse Film Award (Taiwan) in the Year 1993, 1995, 2000 and 2001 respectively and the Light of The Cinema Award in the National Literature and Art Achievement Award in 2000.

The festival features screenings of films which Li collaborated with, this includes, namely In the Mood for Love(2000), Springtime in a Small Town(2002), Three Times(2005)a documentary portrait of Li's career in Cinematography, Let the Wind Carry Me(2010) and, his latest work Seventy-Seven Days(2017) with the support of Screen Training Ireland a Masterclass on Saturday 7 April led by Irish cinematographer Tim Fleming (ISC).

The East Asia Film Festival 2018 in Ireland, presents four days of different films from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.