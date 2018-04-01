5 men arrested for money farm in Taichung, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested five men for operating an underground money farm and other crimes in Taichung earlier this week.

The money farm was led by a 73-year-old gang member, surname Lai (賴), who earned the group to enormous profits by using intimidation and violence to force victims to sign cashiers checks as well as charging those who borrowed money from the group a steep monthly interest rate, according to CNA.

For instance if someone borrowed NT$50,000 from Lai, they would be charged a monthly NT$10,000 interest, netting Lai a 240% profit per annum.

Lai and his gang would then profit from coerced cashiers checks from borrowers.

In one case Lai held a man captive and tortured him for eight hours until the man finally called a friend to loan him money to then give to Lai, according to the police. Only then was he released.

On another occasion, Lai and his buddies were drinking in a dance hall and got into a brawl with a waitress. Although her head was seriously injured, she was bullied into settling the dispute. Afterwards however, she was too scared to return to work.

Prosecutors are currently working to decipher the extent of Lai's money farm and forced cashier's checks.

Overall the group's criminal offenses include charging exorbitant interest rates, threatening to take other's valuables, holding people against their will, and inflicting harm. The case is ongoing at the Taichung Prosecutor's Office.