Taiwanese netizen finds translation fails with Google Translate

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Online translation has made life much more convenient for many. However, many netizens found many errors in Google Translation.

The importance of good translation can convey the right messages to one another. However, one of the netizens in Taiwan discovered that when you input ‘Apple is better than Google’ in Chinese(蘋果比谷歌厲害), it turned out to be 'Apple is worse than Google'.

Many netizens tried translating afterward and they got the same results. Also, netizens tried different inputs like 'Taiwan is better than Google' and they got the same results.

It is suspected that it is built-in by the developers.