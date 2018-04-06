Israel, Hamas gear up for another Gaza border showdown

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Hamas are gearing up for another showdown on the Gaza-Israel border, amid concerns about more bloodshed after more than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a mass protest last week.

Israel says it will prevent a border breach at all costs, warning that protesters approaching the border fence will endanger their lives. Rights groups have denounced such seemingly broad open-fire rules as unlawful.

Friday's march is the second in what Gaza's Hamas rulers say will be weeks of protests against a decade-old border blockade. Activists say they will burn tires to block the view of Israeli snipers with black smoke.

Turnout has been driven by desperation among Gaza residents and Hamas' tight organization. The group has promised to pay compensation to the families of those killed and wounded.