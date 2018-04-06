Cardi B caps breakthrough year with debut album release

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B excitedly debuted her hotly anticipated debut album at a listening party Thursday in New York City.

The breakthrough rapper played the full album, called "Invasion of Privacy," for music industry players. She said the venue, Common Ground, was where she first met her fiance, rapper Offset.

The album, released Friday, comes 10 months after Cardi B released dropped "Bodak Yellow," the ubiquitous rap song that topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart in October, making her one of three females to top the pop charts with a song last year.

Chance the Rapper, SZA, J. Balvin and Kehlani make appearances on the album.

While the DJ worked on the venue's sound level, Cardi B won over the crowd by singing some of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."