All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228 28-10-2 25-13-2 17-8-2 x-Boston 80 49 19 12 110 263 208 27-7-5 22-12-7 17-7-2 y-Washington 81 48 26 7 103 254 236 27-11-2 21-15-5 16-8-3 x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230 28-10-2 20-16-5 16-8-3 x-Pittsburgh 81 46 29 6 98 268 250 29-9-2 17-20-4 18-8-2 x-Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226 26-12-3 19-17-4 14-10-4 x-New Jersey 81 44 28 9 97 245 239 23-14-4 21-14-5 16-9-2 Philadelphia 81 41 26 14 96 246 243 21-13-6 20-13-8 13-8-6 Florida 80 42 30 8 92 240 241 26-11-3 16-19-5 15-8-3 Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254 18-16-6 17-19-5 10-13-5 N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293 19-18-4 15-19-6 13-13-2 N.Y. Rangers 81 34 38 9 77 231 263 21-16-4 13-22-5 10-13-4 Detroit 81 30 39 12 72 214 251 16-16-8 14-23-4 8-16-4 Montreal 81 29 39 13 71 207 260 18-14-9 11-25-4 13-9-5 Ottawa 80 28 41 11 67 219 282 16-19-6 12-22-5 10-13-4 Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269 11-25-5 14-18-7 11-12-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209 27-9-4 25-9-7 18-5-3 x-Winnipeg 81 51 20 10 112 273 217 31-7-2 20-13-8 14-9-2 y-Vegas 81 51 23 7 109 271 221 29-10-2 22-13-5 20-5-3 x-Minnesota 80 44 26 10 98 243 224 27-6-8 17-20-2 13-12-1 x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221 24-12-3 20-14-7 21-5-3 x-Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213 25-10-5 17-15-8 14-7-7 x-Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195 22-14-3 22-14-5 13-11-5 Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231 27-11-2 15-18-7 12-10-3 St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216 24-17-0 19-14-6 10-11-3 Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218 26-12-3 15-19-5 12-14-0 Calgary 81 36 35 10 82 211 247 16-20-4 20-15-6 11-14-3 Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248 18-17-5 15-20-5 9-12-3 Edmonton 81 35 40 6 76 231 261 18-18-4 17-22-2 15-11-2 Vancouver 81 31 40 10 72 216 261 16-18-7 15-22-3 9-17-2 Arizona 81 29 40 12 70 208 253 16-20-4 13-20-8 10-11-7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Nashville 4, Washington 3

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

New Jersey 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Detroit 3

Florida 3, Boston 2

Winnipeg 2, Calgary 1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 3, OT

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.