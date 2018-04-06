  1. Home
Scandal-hit Malaysia PM to dissolve Parliament before polls

By  Associated Press
2018/04/06 12:21

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's prime minister says he'll dissolve Parliament on Saturday, paving the way for general elections expected to be held next month.

The polls are seen as a test of survival for scandal-tainted Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is widely expected to win but under pressure to improve the performance of his long-ruling National Front coalition after support eroded in the last two elections.

The key challenge comes from an opposition alliance led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Asia's longest-serving premier for 22 years before he retired in 2003.

Najib says in a nationally televised address that he obtained consent from Malaysia's king to dissolve Parliament on Saturday.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within a week to set a polling date and determine when formal campaigning can begin.