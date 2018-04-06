AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this March 28, 2018 photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands amid supporters during the final rally of his week-long campa
In this April 4, 2018 photo, the Zelaya siblings, from El Salvador, Nayeli, right, Anderson, center, and Daniela, huddle together on a soccer field, a
In this April 3, 2018 photo, a woman is reflected in a mirror as she gets ready for the day, as Central American migrants traveling with the annual "S
In this March 30, 2018 photo, a relative grieves during the funeral of Alirio Duran, 25, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. Weeping rel
In this April 1, 2018 photo, Guatemalan Army officers carry the coffin of former dictator Efrain Rios Montt to his burial site at a cemetery in Guatem
In this March 30, 2018 photo, a woman eyes the camera as she waits to play her role as one of the daughters of Jerusalem in the Way of the Cross reena
In this March 30, 2018 photo, a kid waits with his dog for the start of the reenactment of the Passion of Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week at th
In this March 30, 2018 photo, girl scouts pose for a group photo at the third station of the Way of the Cross reenactment marking Good Friday, in Port
In this March 30, 2018 photo, men known as "Nazarenes" rest aside their crosses that they carry in a religious procession marking Good Friday, in the
In this April 1, 2018 photo, children carry an image of Jesus Christ while taking part in a Holy Week procession in Lima, Peru. Processions take place
In this March 30, 2018 photo, women play the role of Las Tres Marias, or the Three Marys, in a Good Friday reenactment of Jesus Christ's suffering, at
In this March 30, 2018 photo, devotees dressed as Roman soldiers wait on horseback to join the Jesus of Nazareth Good Friday procession in Antigua, Gu
In this March 30, 2018 photo, actors in the role of Mary and Jesus Christ perform the 13th station of the cross, after Jesus is taken down from the cr
In this April 4, 2018 photo, Uruguay's Penarol fans cheer before the start of a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's Atletico Tucuman in
In this April 4, 2018 photo, Isaac Brizuela of Mexico's Chivas is surrounded by teammates after he scored the game's only goal against the New York Re
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
As Easter weekend wound down, Roman Catholics in the region celebrated the death and resurrection of Jesus by participating in processions, stations of the cross and passion plays.
Former Brazilian President Luis Inazio Lula da Silva was rejected by the nation's highest court in his bid to stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could lead to him being barred from October's presidential election, in which he has been the front-runner in opinion polls.
In Mexico, Central American migrants traveling in the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan camped out in a soccer field at a sports club after drawing angry tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump even though it had no means of reaching the U.S. border.
People grieved in Valencia, Venezuela, after 68 people died during a fire at a police station where prisoners were being kept in crowded cells.
Guatemalan army officers carried the coffin of former dictator Efrain Rios Montt, who seized power in a 1982 coup and presided over one of the bloodiest periods of the country's civil war.
In soccer, fans of the Uruguay club Penarol cheered before the start of a Copa Libertadores match against Argentina's Atletico Tucuman. Isaac Brizuela of Mexico's Chivas de Guadalajara scored the only goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first leg of a semifinal match in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
