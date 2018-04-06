AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

As Easter weekend wound down, Roman Catholics in the region celebrated the death and resurrection of Jesus by participating in processions, stations of the cross and passion plays.

Former Brazilian President Luis Inazio Lula da Silva was rejected by the nation's highest court in his bid to stay out of prison while appealing a corruption conviction, a decision that could lead to him being barred from October's presidential election, in which he has been the front-runner in opinion polls.

In Mexico, Central American migrants traveling in the annual "Stations of the Cross" caravan camped out in a soccer field at a sports club after drawing angry tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump even though it had no means of reaching the U.S. border.

People grieved in Valencia, Venezuela, after 68 people died during a fire at a police station where prisoners were being kept in crowded cells.

Guatemalan army officers carried the coffin of former dictator Efrain Rios Montt, who seized power in a 1982 coup and presided over one of the bloodiest periods of the country's civil war.

In soccer, fans of the Uruguay club Penarol cheered before the start of a Copa Libertadores match against Argentina's Atletico Tucuman. Isaac Brizuela of Mexico's Chivas de Guadalajara scored the only goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first leg of a semifinal match in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.

