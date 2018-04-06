Ex-Brazil president Lula da Silva arrested for corruption 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment that will end his political career.

According to the New York Times, Lula da Silva was charged with corruption, and he will begin his prison term today.

He served as the President of Brazil for two terms, from October 2002 until January 2011. in March 2016, he was questioned by the Police about benefiting from the renovation of a triplex in a beach town near Sao Paulo by the construction company Grupo OAS. which in turn received profitable contracts from the state-owned oil company Petrobras.

He was initially found guilty of the corruption charges in July 2017 yet Lula da Silva filed a habeas corpus request to delay his prison sentence. But his appeal failed as the Supreme Court announced that he had to serve his sentence.

As he previously served as the political leader of Brazil, he will not be handcuffed and will be placed in a separate jail cell upon his arrest