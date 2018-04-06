Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|001—3
|10
|0
Chirinos, Roe (6), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9), Kittredge (10), Yarbrough (12) and Ramos; Price, C.Smith (8), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (10), Poyner (11) and Vazquez. W_Poyner 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (1).
___
|Texas
|040
|000
|002—6
|10
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|000—3
|12
|1
M.Perez, Jepsen (6), Bush (7), Diekman (7), Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Mengden, Coulombe (6), Pagan (8), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy. W_M.Perez 1-0. L_Mengden 0-2. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo (2).
___
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|11x—4
|8
|2
Paxton, Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7) and Freitas, Marjama; Gibson, Rogers (5), Pressly (7), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 1-0. L_Altavilla 0-1. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (1), Garver (1), Sano (3).
___
|Detroit
|010
|110
|013
|2—9
|17
|0
|Chicago
|211
|020
|100
|0—7
|11
|1
Zimmermann, Saupold (5), Norris (5), Jimenez (9), Greene (10) and McCann; Shields, Farquhar (6), Avilan (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9), Infante (10), Bummer (10) and Narvaez. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_Infante 0-1. Sv_Greene (1). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|500—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|100—2
|4
|0
Cashner, Givens (7), O'Day (7), Brach (9) and Sisco; Tanaka, Green (7), Warren (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Cashner 1-1. L_Tanaka 1-1. Sv_Brach (1). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (3). New York, Judge (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|120
|400—8
|8
|1
|Washington
|101
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
deGrom, Blevins (7), Gsellman (7), Robles (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero, Severino. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Strasburg 1-1. HRs_New York, Cespedes (3), Bruce (1), Conforto (1).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|20x—5
|6
|1
C.Smith, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (8) and Holaday, Telis; Pivetta, Morgan (6), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_C.Smith 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|3
Ty.Anderson, Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Maton (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_Hand 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (4). HRs_San Diego, Margot (1).
___
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|010—2
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|040
|00x—5
|9
|0
Bailey, Quackenbush (5), Garrett (6), Brice (8) and Barnhart; Brault, E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli. W_Brault 2-0. L_Bailey 0-2. Sv_Rivero (3). HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (2). Pittsburgh, Polanco (2).
___
|Arizona
|020
|100
|000—3
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|1
Ray, Hirano (7), Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Wainwright, Bowman (4), Sherriff (6), Leone (6), Lyons (8), Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Ray 2-0. L_Wainwright 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (3).
___
|Chicago
|032
|000
|012—8
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|3
Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Butler (9) and Contreras; Suter, Barnes (6), Jennings (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy. W_Lester 1-0. L_Suter 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (1).