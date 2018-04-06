Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 020 000—2 6 0 Boston 000 000 002 001—3 10 0

(12 innings)

Chirinos, Roe (6), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9), Kittredge (10), Yarbrough (12) and Ramos; Price, C.Smith (8), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (10), Poyner (11) and Vazquez. W_Poyner 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (1).

Texas 040 000 002—6 10 0 Oakland 002 001 000—3 12 1

M.Perez, Jepsen (6), Bush (7), Diekman (7), Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Mengden, Coulombe (6), Pagan (8), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy. W_M.Perez 1-0. L_Mengden 0-2. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo (2).

Seattle 200 000 000—2 8 1 Minnesota 000 002 11x—4 8 2

Paxton, Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7) and Freitas, Marjama; Gibson, Rogers (5), Pressly (7), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 1-0. L_Altavilla 0-1. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (1), Garver (1), Sano (3).

Detroit 010 110 013 2—9 17 0 Chicago 211 020 100 0—7 11 1

(10 innings)

Zimmermann, Saupold (5), Norris (5), Jimenez (9), Greene (10) and McCann; Shields, Farquhar (6), Avilan (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9), Infante (10), Bummer (10) and Narvaez. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_Infante 0-1. Sv_Greene (1). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1).

Baltimore 000 000 500—5 10 0 New York 000 001 100—2 4 0

Cashner, Givens (7), O'Day (7), Brach (9) and Sisco; Tanaka, Green (7), Warren (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Cashner 1-1. L_Tanaka 1-1. Sv_Brach (1). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (3). New York, Judge (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 010 120 400—8 8 1 Washington 101 000 000—2 6 0

deGrom, Blevins (7), Gsellman (7), Robles (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero, Severino. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Strasburg 1-1. HRs_New York, Cespedes (3), Bruce (1), Conforto (1).

Miami 000 000 000—0 4 1 Philadelphia 201 000 20x—5 6 1

C.Smith, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (8) and Holaday, Telis; Pivetta, Morgan (6), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_C.Smith 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (1).

Colorado 000 000 003—3 4 0 San Diego 000 000 001—1 6 3

Ty.Anderson, Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Maton (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_Hand 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (4). HRs_San Diego, Margot (1).

Cincinnati 010 000 010—2 5 1 Pittsburgh 001 040 00x—5 9 0

Bailey, Quackenbush (5), Garrett (6), Brice (8) and Barnhart; Brault, E.Santana (6), Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Rivero (9) and Cervelli. W_Brault 2-0. L_Bailey 0-2. Sv_Rivero (3). HRs_Cincinnati, Duvall (2). Pittsburgh, Polanco (2).

Arizona 020 100 000—3 9 1 St. Louis 000 100 000—1 2 1

Ray, Hirano (7), Chafin (8), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Wainwright, Bowman (4), Sherriff (6), Leone (6), Lyons (8), Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Ray 2-0. L_Wainwright 0-1. Sv_Boxberger (3).

Chicago 032 000 012—8 13 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 3

Lester, Edwards (7), Cishek (8), Butler (9) and Contreras; Suter, Barnes (6), Jennings (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy. W_Lester 1-0. L_Suter 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (1).