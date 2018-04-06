Fear of 'local extinction' in aging Taiwan village 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the mountains of Chiayi lies the "oldest" village in Taiwan, where only 14 babies were born over the last 10 years and over 35% of the population are over 65-years-old.

A survey conducted the Department of Health showed that not only were 14 children born between 1997 and 2017 in Yong Hsian village in Liuchiao Township (六腳鄉永賢村), but no children were born in 1999 and 2014, cited UDN.

Of the 540 villagers in Yong Hsian, only 30 are between the ages of 0 and 4. Population specialists are worried that if this low birthrate trend continues, by 2030 over half of the village will be composed of individuals over 65 which could lead to "local extinction," a term used by Hiroya Masuda to describe a similar phenomenon in Japan.

As of 2018 Taiwan officially became an "elderly society," with 14% of the population made up of people over 65, according to Business Insider.

In addition to Yong Hsian, 10 other villages in Taiwan have a 20% or more elderly population and may face "local extinction," including:

1. 28.62% - Pingxi District, New Taipei City (新北市平溪區)

2. 27.81% - Tianliao District, Kaohsiung (高雄田寮區)

3. 27.05% - Tsochen District, Tainan (台南左鎮區)

4. 26.33% - Shipiao Township, Miaoli (苗栗縣獅漂鄉)

5. 25.84% - Emai Township, Hsinchu (新竹縣峨眉鄉)

A striking consequence of the population dynamics in Yong Hsian is the quiet. Retired local elementary teacher, Chen Sung-hsiung (陳松雄), said that he has not heard the voices of children in a long, long time. There is not a soul to be seen after 7 p.m. on the streets of Yong Hsian.

What's more, the closest convenience store is 7 kilometers (4 miles) away and the hospital ever farther. There are no public buses running through Yong Hsian so inhabitants must rely on rides from neighbors if in need of medical attention.