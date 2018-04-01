IEK: Taiwan should seek alliance with Europe, U.S. in technology race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan should forge alliances with the U.S. and Europe in response to an increasingly heated tech competition between the U.S. and China, Deputy Program Director Ray Yang of Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) was quoted saying by CNA in a report.

Yang believes recent maneuvers by the U.S. indicate that the U.S. is embarking on a course to block any attempts by China to pursue advanced technology, including the issuing of an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump to block Broadcom’s acquisition bid for chip maker Qualcomm, citing national security concerns.

According to Yang, 5th Generation Wireless Systems (5G), artificial intelligence (AI), and electric vehicles are among the arenas where the two great powers are contending to secure a competitive advantage. Qualcomm, for example, is an American multinational semiconductor company and a leading developer of 5G technology.

While China and the U.S. are engaging in a frenzied technology race, Yang made a case for Taiwan to actively seek collaboration with European countries and the U.S. to ensure its position as a relevant global player in advanced technology.

He remarked that European countries boast flourishing commercial tech activities and innovative endeavors. Britain, for example, ranks third in the number of AI patents. It also comes second to the U.S. in terms of quality, Yang added.