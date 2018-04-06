  1. Home
Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata dies at 82

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/06 10:35

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to The Japan Times, Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata dies in a Tokyo Hospital on March 5 at aged 82. 

He directed films such as the grim, war-themed Grave of the Fireflies, the romantic drama Only Yesterday, the ecological adventure Pom Poko, and the comedy My Neighbors the Yamadas. Isao Takahata was Oscar-nominated for the film 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' in 2015 for Best-Animated Feature. 

Takahata's health condition has not been in good shape the past year due to heart issues.

Films by Isao Takahata include:

    Grave of the Fireflies

   My Neighbors the Yamadas

   Only Yesterday

    Pom Poko

   The Tale of Princess Kaguya

 

 
