Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata dies at 82

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to The Japan Times, Japanese animated film director Isao Takahata dies in a Tokyo Hospital on March 5 at aged 82.

He directed films such as the grim, war-themed Grave of the Fireflies, the romantic drama Only Yesterday, the ecological adventure Pom Poko, and the comedy My Neighbors the Yamadas. Isao Takahata was Oscar-nominated for the film 'The Tale of Princess Kaguya' in 2015 for Best-Animated Feature.

Takahata's health condition has not been in good shape the past year due to heart issues.

Films by Isao Takahata include:

Grave of the Fireflies

My Neighbors the Yamadas

​ Only Yesterday

Pom Poko