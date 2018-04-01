Yilan eco-cruises show off Taiwan's biodiversity 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Catch a ride along the old Tungshan River for a limited time only.

The river boat rides are organized by the Yilan Green Expo, running from March 31 through May 13. The Expo has been held for 19 years to promote environmental awareness and experience.

Boat-riders will disembark from the old Tungshan River pier and travel along an unfrequented stretch of the water, a perfect chance to observe natural riverside ecology. Guests can get off at Old Tungshan Street or continue back to the pier for the full 25 minutes ride, according to CNA.

Nighttime tours are offered through 8 p.m. to give travelers a glimpse of the water's evening ecology.



Map of Expo (Image from Green Expo website)

A set ticket is available which includes entry to the Expo and a boat ride for NT$150 (US$5), NT$25 cheaper than purchasing the tickets separately.

Guests are reminded to bring their own utensils and straws to the Expo as disposable ones will not be provided.