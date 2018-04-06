All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Boston 79 49 18 12 110 261 205 x-Tampa Bay 80 53 23 4 110 287 228 y-Washington 81 48 26 7 103 254 236 x-Toronto 81 48 26 7 103 273 230 x-Pittsburgh 81 46 29 6 98 268 250 Columbus 81 45 29 7 97 240 226 New Jersey 81 44 28 9 97 245 239 Philadelphia 81 41 26 14 96 246 243 Florida 79 41 30 8 90 237 239 Carolina 81 35 35 11 81 225 254 N.Y. Islanders 81 34 37 10 78 260 293 N.Y. Rangers 81 34 38 9 77 231 263 Detroit 80 30 38 12 72 211 247 Montreal 80 28 39 13 69 203 257 Ottawa 80 28 41 11 67 219 282 Buffalo 80 25 43 12 62 191 269 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 81 52 18 11 115 263 209 x-Winnipeg 80 50 20 10 110 271 216 y-Vegas 80 51 22 7 109 268 217 x-San Jose 80 44 26 10 98 245 221 x-Minnesota 80 44 26 10 98 243 224 x-Anaheim 80 42 25 13 97 227 213 x-Los Angeles 80 44 28 8 96 232 195 Colorado 80 42 29 9 93 250 231 St. Louis 80 43 31 6 92 220 216 Dallas 80 41 31 8 90 228 218 Calgary 80 36 34 10 82 210 245 Chicago 80 33 37 10 76 227 248 Edmonton 80 34 40 6 74 227 258 Vancouver 80 30 40 10 70 212 258 Arizona 80 29 40 11 69 205 249

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 3

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 1

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Nashville 4, Washington 3

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

New Jersey 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.