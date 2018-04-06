Jones, Orioles rally past Yanks 5-2, end 5-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Jones hit a go-ahead home run, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Thursday night.

Jones' third homer of the season was a two-run drive off Masahiro Tanaka in a five-run seventh inning. It came shortly after Aaron Judge had given New York a 1-0 lead in the sixth with his second home run of the year.

Giancarlo Stanton, making just his fourth big league start in left field, made a nice leaping attempt in front of the fence but wasn't able to haul in Jones' homer.

Cashner (1-1), who was hit hard in his first start of the season, held the Yankees to just one hit before serving up Judge's home run.

The righty allowed two hits and struck out five as Baltimore bounced back from a three-game sweep at Houston.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his first save of the season in two chances.

Tanaka (1-1) had won his last six home starts, including two in the 2017 postseason. He cruised during his first six innings before the Orioles chased him in the seventh.

After Jones' homer, Tanaka the New York right-hander retired Chris Davis before giving up a single to Tim Beckham.

Reliever Chad Green gave up consecutive singles and Anthony Santander hit an RBI double. Trey Mancini added a two-run single extended the lead 5-1.

Neil Walker hit an RBI double in the bottom half, but Darren O'Day then entered with two on and got Miguel Andujar to pop out to end the inning. The Yankees loaded the bases in the eighth before Walker grounded back to O'Day.

NO SHORT STOPS

Orioles star SS Manny Machado, one of next offseason's top free agent targets, has no plans of switching positions any time soon after spending his first five seasons in the majors at the hot corner — that even means if the Yankees come calling. New York already is a considered a top contender to get him.

The 25-year-old, who was groomed to become Baltimore's franchise shortstop when he was picked third overall in the 2010 draft, made the full-time switch to short ahead of the 2018 season. Prior to his first game of the year in the Bronx, he said he doesn't foresee moving back to the position where he's previously won two Gold Gloves.

"I made the commitment to go to short, so I think I moving forward I would like to stay there. This is just not a move, like you guys like to say, for money purposes," said Machado, who had not played at short since the 2016 season when he appeared in 46 games.

"I'm going to get mine. It's where your heart is, where my heart always been. That's where I want to be. I moved over for a reason. I made a commitment to it, and I'm going to stick to it."

PRETTY GOOD STUFF

Aside from an injury-shortened outing where he retired only one batter, Cashner had not allowed less than three hits in a start since Sept. 23, 2015.

WIPE OUT

Jones hit a double in the first inning that would have driven in a run. But a replay challenge by the Yankees overturned the call at the plate, showing that catcher Gary Sanchez tagged out Mancini.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Mark Trumbo (right quad strain) played right field in an extended spring training game Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter expects him to start a minor league assignment before joining the team. . LHP Ryan O'Rourke, who's coming back from Tommy John surgery, threw a 35-pitch bullpen session. . LHP Chris Lee also threw a bullpen.

Yankees: OF Clint Frazier, who's been recuperating from a concussion he suffered Fed. 24, participated in a simulated game Thursday at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida.