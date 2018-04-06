|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|79
|49
|18
|12
|110
|261
|205
|27-7-5
|22-11-7
|17-6-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|80
|53
|23
|4
|110
|287
|228
|28-10-2
|25-13-2
|17-8-2
|x-Toronto
|81
|48
|26
|7
|103
|273
|230
|28-10-2
|20-16-5
|16-8-3
|y-Washington
|81
|48
|26
|7
|103
|254
|236
|27-11-2
|21-15-5
|16-8-3
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|46
|29
|6
|98
|268
|250
|29-9-2
|17-20-4
|18-8-2
|Columbus
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|240
|226
|26-12-3
|19-17-4
|14-10-4
|New Jersey
|81
|44
|28
|9
|97
|245
|239
|23-14-4
|21-14-5
|16-9-2
|Philadelphia
|81
|41
|26
|14
|96
|246
|243
|21-13-6
|20-13-8
|13-8-6
|Florida
|79
|41
|30
|8
|90
|237
|239
|25-11-3
|16-19-5
|14-8-3
|Carolina
|81
|35
|35
|11
|81
|225
|254
|18-16-6
|17-19-5
|10-13-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|81
|34
|37
|10
|78
|260
|293
|19-18-4
|15-19-6
|13-13-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|81
|34
|38
|9
|77
|231
|263
|21-16-4
|13-22-5
|10-13-4
|Detroit
|81
|30
|39
|12
|72
|214
|251
|16-16-8
|14-23-4
|8-16-4
|Montreal
|81
|29
|39
|13
|71
|207
|260
|18-14-9
|11-25-4
|13-9-5
|Ottawa
|80
|28
|41
|11
|67
|219
|282
|16-19-6
|12-22-5
|10-13-4
|Buffalo
|80
|25
|43
|12
|62
|191
|269
|11-25-5
|14-18-7
|11-12-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|81
|52
|18
|11
|115
|263
|209
|27-9-4
|25-9-7
|18-5-3
|x-Winnipeg
|80
|50
|20
|10
|110
|271
|216
|30-7-2
|20-13-8
|14-9-2
|y-Vegas
|80
|51
|22
|7
|109
|268
|217
|29-10-2
|22-12-5
|20-4-3
|x-San Jose
|80
|44
|26
|10
|98
|245
|221
|24-12-3
|20-14-7
|21-5-3
|x-Minnesota
|80
|44
|26
|10
|98
|243
|224
|27-6-8
|17-20-2
|13-12-1
|x-Anaheim
|80
|42
|25
|13
|97
|227
|213
|25-10-5
|17-15-8
|14-7-7
|x-Los Angeles
|80
|44
|28
|8
|96
|232
|195
|22-14-3
|22-14-5
|13-11-5
|Colorado
|80
|42
|29
|9
|93
|250
|231
|27-11-2
|15-18-7
|12-10-3
|St. Louis
|80
|43
|31
|6
|92
|220
|216
|24-17-0
|19-14-6
|10-11-3
|Dallas
|80
|41
|31
|8
|90
|228
|218
|26-12-3
|15-19-5
|12-14-0
|Calgary
|80
|36
|34
|10
|82
|210
|245
|16-20-4
|20-14-6
|11-14-3
|Chicago
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|227
|248
|18-17-5
|15-20-5
|9-12-3
|Edmonton
|80
|34
|40
|6
|74
|227
|258
|17-18-4
|17-22-2
|14-11-2
|Vancouver
|80
|30
|40
|10
|70
|212
|258
|15-18-7
|15-22-3
|8-17-2
|Arizona
|80
|29
|40
|11
|69
|205
|249
|16-20-4
|13-20-7
|10-11-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 2
Chicago 4, St. Louis 3
Anaheim 3, Minnesota 1
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Nashville 4, Washington 3
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3
New Jersey 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4, Detroit 3
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7:30 p.m.