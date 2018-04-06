Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|001—3
|10
|0
Chirinos, Roe (6), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9), Kittredge (10), Yarbrough (12) and Ramos; Price, C.Smith (8), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (10), Poyner (11) and Vazquez. W_Poyner 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (1).
___
|Texas
|040
|000
|002—6
|10
|0
|Oakland
|002
|001
|000—3
|12
|1
Perez, Jepsen (6), Bush (7), Diekman (7), Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Mengden, Coulombe (6), Pagan (8), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy. W_Perez 1-0. L_Mengden 0-2. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo (2).
___
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|11x—4
|8
|2
Paxton, Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7) and Freitas, Marjama; Gibson, Rogers (5), Pressly (7), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 1-0. L_Altavilla 0-1. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (1), Garver (1), Sano (3).
___
|Detroit
|010
|110
|013
|2—9
|17
|0
|Chicago
|211
|020
|100
|0—7
|11
|1
Zimmermann, Saupold (5), Norris (5), Jimenez (9), Greene (10) and McCann; Shields, Farquhar (6), Avilan (7), N.Jones (8), Soria (9), Infante (10), Bummer (10) and Narvaez. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_Infante 0-1. Sv_Greene (1). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|120
|400—8
|8
|1
|Washington
|101
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
deGrom, Blevins (7), Gsellman (7), Robles (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero, Severino. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Strasburg 1-1. HRs_New York, Cespedes (3), Bruce (1), Conforto (1).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|20x—5
|6
|1
C.Smith, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (8) and Holaday, Telis; Pivetta, Morgan (6), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_C.Smith 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|3
Ty.Anderson, Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Maton (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_Hand 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (4). HRs_San Diego, Margot (1).