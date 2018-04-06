  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/06 07:41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 000 020 000—2 6 0
Boston 000 000 002 001—3 10 0
(12 innings)

Chirinos, Roe (6), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9), Kittredge (10), Yarbrough (12) and Ramos; Price, C.Smith (8), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (10), Poyner (11) and Vazquez. W_Poyner 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (1).

___

Texas 040 000 002—6 10 0
Oakland 002 001 000—3 12 1

Perez, Jepsen (6), Bush (7), Diekman (7), Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno; Mengden, Coulombe (6), Pagan (8), Buchter (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy. W_Perez 1-0. L_Mengden 0-2. Sv_Kela (2). HRs_Texas, Choo (2).

___

Seattle 200 000 000—2 8 1
Minnesota 000 002 11x—4 8 2

Paxton, Altavilla (6), Rzepczynski (7), Vincent (7) and Freitas, Marjama; Gibson, Rogers (5), Pressly (7), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Duke 1-0. L_Altavilla 0-1. Sv_Rodney (1). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (1), Garver (1), Sano (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 010 120 400—8 8 1
Washington 101 000 000—2 6 0

deGrom, Blevins (7), Gsellman (7), Robles (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero, Severino. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Strasburg 1-1. HRs_New York, Cespedes (3), Bruce (1), Conforto (1).

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 4 1
Philadelphia 201 000 20x—5 6 1

C.Smith, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (8) and Holaday, Telis; Pivetta, Morgan (6), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_C.Smith 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (1).

___

Colorado 000 000 003—3 4 0
San Diego 000 000 001—1 6 3

T.Anderson, Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Lucchesi, Maton (6), Stammen (7), Hand (9), Lyles (9) and Hedges. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_Hand 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (4). HRs_San Diego, Margot (1).