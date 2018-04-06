|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Miami
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Colorado
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|San Francisco
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|San Diego
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Miami 0
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta (McCarthy 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.