National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/06 06:44
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Atlanta 4 2 .667 1
Washington 4 3 .571
Philadelphia 2 4 .333 3
Miami 2 5 .286
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 1 .800
Milwaukee 4 2 .667 ½
St. Louis 3 3 .500
Chicago 2 3 .400 2
Cincinnati 1 3 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 5 1 .833
Colorado 4 3 .571
San Francisco 3 3 .500 2
Los Angeles 2 5 .286
San Diego 1 6 .143

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 1

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (McCarthy 1-0) at Colorado (Marquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-1) at Houston (McCullers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.