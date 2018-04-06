Texas Republican made secret peacemaking trip to Venezuela

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Texas Republican Pete Sessions quietly visited Venezuela this week at the invitation of the nation's socialist government in a peacemaking mission that has raised some eyebrows in Washington.

It's not clear what prompted the Dallas congressman's trip to the politically turbulent nation. A spokeswoman for the congressman said the previously undisclosed trip was related to work Sessions has done over the past year as an intermediary to resolve issues in Venezuela.

A U.S. official said that the trip was not taxpayer funded and that Sessions had received a letter of invitation from the government of President Nicolas Maduro, with whom he met. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the visit.