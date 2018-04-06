Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|002
|001—3
|10
|0
Chirinos, Roe (6), Romo (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9), Kittredge (10), Yarbrough (12) and Ramos; Price, C.Smith (8), Velazquez (9), Kimbrel (10), Poyner (11) and Vazquez. W_Poyner 1-0. L_Kittredge 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|120
|400—8
|8
|1
|Washington
|101
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
deGrom, Blevins (7), Gsellman (7), Robles (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Strasburg, Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero, Severino. W_deGrom 2-0. L_Strasburg 1-1. HRs_New York, Cespedes (3), Bruce (1), Conforto (1).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|201
|000
|20x—5
|6
|1
C.Smith, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (8) and Holaday, Telis; Pivetta, Morgan (6), L.Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_C.Smith 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (1).