  1. Home
  2. World

Phoenix, Ramsay improvise a blistering and brutal thriller

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/06 06:10

This combination photo shows director Lynne Ramsay, left, and Joaquin Phoenix at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018, in

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, actor Joaquin Phoenix, star of "You Were Never Really Here", poses during the Sundance Film Festival in Park

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018 file photo, director Lynne Ramsay poses for a portrait to promote the film "You Were Never Really Here" at the Sundance F

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Lynne Ramsay attend the premiere of "You Were Never Really Here" at Metrograph on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. (Pho

FILE - In this May 28, 2017 file photo, writer-director Lynne Ramsay, left, holds her award for best screenplay, and actor Joaquin Phoenix holds his b

NEW YORK (AP) — The fractured thriller "You Were Never Really Here," starring Joaquin Phoenix, is Scottish filmmaker's Lynne Ramsay's fourth and most frenetic film.

In theaters Friday, the movie is only Ramsay's second in 15 years. She extensively prepared to write and direct "The Lovely Bones" before being dropped for Peter Jackson. And she walked away from the Western "Jane Got a Gun," starring Natalie Portman, just as production was starting in a dispute over creative control with producers that ultimately led to lawsuits.

But in "You Were Never Really Here," one of cinema's most powerfully psychological filmmakers returns with a film that won best screenplay and best actor at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

The 48-year-old says making films is exhausting, but "You Were Never Really Here" made her feel "like a kid again."